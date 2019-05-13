Odell Beckham Jr. spotted in Cleveland

AP

There is evidence of Odell Beckham Jr. in Cleveland. This is only really news because it hasn’t happened very often.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns wide receiver was in the team facility Monday, the first time he’s been there since April 1.

He was captured on video in Antonio Callaway’s live Instagram story, but it’s unclear if Beckham is hanging around.

The rest of the Browns will begin OTAs Tuesday, which includes on-field but non-contact practices.

Beckham has worked out on his own, which is his right, and the Browns haven’t chosen to make an issue of it. He showed up for the first day of the offseason program, participated in a press conference, and then returned to Los Angeles.