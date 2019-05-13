Packers claim Mike Tyson off of waivers

Getty Images

The Packers used the waiver wire to make an addition to their secondary on Monday.

According to multiple reports, the team has claimed defensive back Mike Tyson off of waivers from the Texans. Wide receiver Matthew Eaton was waived in a corresponding move.

Tyson was a sixth-round pick by the Seahawks in 2017, but never saw regular season action with the team despite spending some time on the active roster. He played 10 games for Houston last season and recorded five tackles.

Tyson is no relation to the former heavyweight champion of the same name as far as we know, but he may get his own matchup with a member of the Holyfield family. Evander’s son Elijah is a Panthers running back and Carolina will be in Green Bay in Week 10, although it remains to be seen if the players will make their respective rosters.