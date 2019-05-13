Packers sign second-round pick Elgton Jenkins

Getty Images

The Packers have seven of their eight draft picks under contract, getting second-round pick Elgton Jenkins signed Monday.

Only third-round choice Jace Sternberger, a tight end from Texas A&M, remains unsigned.

The Packers made Jenkins, an offensive lineman from Mississippi State, the 44th overall choice. Green Bay will play him at guard, expecting him to compete with Billy Turner and Cole Madison for the starting job on the right side.

Jenkins last played guard in 2016 as a sophomore, starting his last 26 games at center.