Panthers release tight end Thomas Duarte

The Panthers signed a tryout tight end earlier today, and made room for him by releasing part of their large contingent from the AAF.

The team announced that tight end Thomas Duarte had been waived. He was signed at the end of the AAF season, one of eight players from the defunct spring league they signed.

Duarte had spent time with the Dolphins and Chargers.

After signing tryout tight end Ethan Wolf earlier today, they’re still stocked at the position. Their roster stands at 88, meaning they have two spots available.