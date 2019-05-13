Panthers sign TE Ethan Wolf

Getty Images

The Panthers had 12 players trying out for the team at their rookie minicamp over the weekend and one of them earned a longer stay with the team.

The Panthers announced the signing of tight end Ethan Wolf on Monday. The addition leaves Carolina with 89 players on their 90-man roster.

Wolf went undrafted out of the University of Tennessee in 2018 and signed with the Titans as a free agent. He didn’t make the team and spent time on Green Bay’s practice squad during the regular season.

Wolf had 91 catches for 988 yards and seven touchdowns during his time at Tennessee. He ranks second in catches and third in receiving yards for a tight end in school history.

Greg Olsen, Ian Thomas and Chris Manhertz are at the top of the tight end depth chart in Carolina.