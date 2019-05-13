Patriots announce Jared Veldheer, Dontrelle Inman signings

Getty Images

Word last week was that the Patriots would be signing veteran tackle Jared Veldheer and the move became official on Monday.

The team announced Veldheer’s signing as well as their previously reported agreement with wide receiver Dontrelle Inman. They waived offensive lineman Calvin Anderson and wide receiver Xavier Ubosi as well.

Veldheer started 12 games at right tackle for the Broncos last season and also has experience playing on the left side of the line over the course of his nine years with Denver, Arizona and Oakland. Marcus Cannon returns at right tackle for New England and 2018 first-round pick Isaiah Wynn is slated for the left side as long as he’s fully recovered from his torn Achilles.

Inman caught 28 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns for the Colts last season and then added eight catches, 108 yards and a touchdown in the playoffs.