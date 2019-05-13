Ravens add a quarterback after tryout camp

Getty Images

The Ravens drafted a quarterback who may not be just a quarterback, and they added another passer after last weekend’s minicamp.

The team announced the signings of quarterback Jalan McClendon and guard Patrick Vahe, after they earned notice during their tryouts.

McClendon, from Baylor, joins Lamar Jackson, Robert Griffin III, and sixth-rounder Trace McSorley on the depth chart. The Ravens traditionally keep just two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, but finding a developmental arm is always an option, as they think about using McSorley in a more versatile role.

Vahe was a four-year starter at Texas.