Report: 49ers will not be on Hard Knocks

The NFL has not decided which team to put on Hard Knocks, but it’s reportedly down to four candidates.

Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports that the 49ers will not be featured.

The 49ers are one of five teams that can be forced to appear on Hard Knocks because they do not have a first-year head coach, have not made the playoffs in the last two years and have not appeared on the show in the last 10 years. It’s unclear why the NFL has ruled out the 49ers.

The other four teams that could be forced into it are the Raiders, Lions, Washington and the Giants. It’s also still possible that some team could volunteer to appear on the show, but that seems unlikely, as NFL coaches are nearly unanimous that cameras and microphones infiltrating training camp is a distraction.