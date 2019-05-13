Report: Broncos fear Nico Falah tore his Achilles

Getty Images

It didn’t look good when it happened, as Broncos offensive lineman Nico Falah was carted off the practice field Monday.

Now comes word that the Broncos suspect Falah tore his left Achilles, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The team is awaiting imaging results to confirm.

The injury would end Falah’s season before it begins.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio wasn’t certain the extent of the injury after practice.

“We were doing a conditioning drill over there, and he went down. I’m not sure,” Fangio told reporters.

Falah signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent a year ago. The Broncos signed the former USC standout off the Jets’ practice squad last October after Denver lost guard Ron Leary to a torn Achilles. Falah, though, has never played a regular-season game.