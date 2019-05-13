Report: Geno Smith to sign with Seahawks

Getty Images

The Seahawks are reportedly adding a potential backup for quarterback Russell Wilson to the roster.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that Seattle is set to sign Geno Smith. Paxton Lynch and undrafted rookie Taryn Christion are currently the non-Wilson quarterbacks on the depth chart.

The Seahawks would make four teams in four years for Smith. He backed up Philip Rivers with the Chargers last year and appeared in five games. His last start came with the Giants during the 2017 season when Ben McAdoo benched Eli Manning for a game against the Raiders that turned out to be McAdoo’s final one as the Giants’ head coach.

Smith was selected by the Jets in the second round of the 2013 draft. Smith started 29 games for the Jets over his first two seasons, but gave way to Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2015 after his jaw was broken by a punch from then-teammate I.K. Enemkpali in the locker room. He returned to the lineup in place of a struggling Fitzpatrick in 2016, but tore his ACL in his only start of the year.