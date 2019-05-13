Report: Torn Achilles confirmed for Broncos guard Nico Falah

Getty Images

The Denver Broncos will be without offensive lineman Nico Falah for the 2019 season after he sustained a torn Achilles during workouts on Monday, per Mike Klis of 9News.

Falah went down during a conditioning drill and needed a cart to leave the field.

Falah signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent out of USC a year ago. He landed on the New York Jets practice squad at the start of the regular season before the Broncos signed him to their active roster last October after Denver lost guard Ron Leary to a torn Achilles.

Falah was inactive for all 10 games in Denver and has yet to play in a regular season game.