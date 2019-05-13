Saints agree to terms with Mike Burton

Getty Images

The Saints have agreed to terms with free agent Mike Burton, Josh Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune reports.

Burton, 27, tried out for the team during the rookie minicamp.

Burton has played four NFL seasons. He played eight games with one start last season for the Bears, seeing 49 snaps on offense and 50 on special teams.

The Lions made Burton a fifth-round draft choice in 2015, and he spent two seasons in Detroit.

He joined Chicago in 2017.

Burton has played 55 games with 11 starts in his career.