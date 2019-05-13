Seahawks announce Al Woods signing, waive two others

Getty Images

The Seahawks are expected to sign Geno Smith at some point this week and they are down to two quarterbacks on the 90-man roster until that happens.

The team announced that they have waived quarterback Taryn Christion and tight end Mik’Quan Deane on Monday. They also formally announced the signing of defensive tackle Al Woods.

All of the moves leave the Seahawks with 89 players on the 90-man roster. The open spot will presumably go to Smith, who would join Paxton Lynch as a backup option behind Russell Wilson.

Christion signed with the Seahawks last month after going undrafted out of South Dakota State. Deane went to Western Kentucky and caught six touchdowns during his final collegiate season.

Woods had 24 tackles in 14 games for the Colts last season. He joins defensive end Ziggy Ansah, cornerback Jamar Taylor, fullback Nick Bellore and offensive lineman Marcus Martin as free agent additions to the Seattle roster over the last week.