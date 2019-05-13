Steelers add five after tryouts, release six

Getty Images

The Steelers swapped out five players Monday, after finding some new ones at their tryout camp during rookie minicamp.

The team announced the additions of quarterback Devlin Hodges, defensive tackle Greg Gilmore, defensive end Henry Mondeaux, offensive lineman Damian Prince, and linebacker Tuzar Skipper.

Hodges, from Samford, won the Walter Payton Award as the top player at the FCS level. He threw for 4,283 yards last season. He also had a tryout with the Giants the previous weekend.

To make room for the new guys on the roster, the Steelers released linebacker Keion Adams, defensive end Jay Hayes, defensive tackle Chris Nelson, offensive lineman R.J. Prince, quarterback Brogan Roback, and wide receiver Ka’Raun White.