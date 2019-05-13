Steelers adding Johnny Holton to receiving corps

Getty Images

The Steelers are adding another candidate for playing time in their post-Antonio Brown receiving corps.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Steelers are signing Johnny Holton. Holton was cut by the Eagles last week.

Holton signed with the Eagles in January after spending the last three years in Oakland. He had 11 catches for 252 yards and three touchdowns in 31 games spanning the 2016 and 2017 seasons, but only saw action in one game last year. Holton also saw frequent work on special teams with the Raiders.

Holton will be the 11th receiver on the 90-man roster in Pittsburgh. With JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington, Donte Moncrief, Ryan Switzer, Eli Rogers and third-round pick Diontae Johnson at the top of the list, it may be an uphill climb for others to find spots.