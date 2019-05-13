Still no word on “Hard Knocks” team for 2019

Getty Images

Usually by this time of the year, we know which team will be featured on NFL Films’ “Hard Knocks.” This year, we’re still in limbo.

According to Peter King of NBC’s Football Morning in America, part of the delay stems from programming for the league’s 100th season.

But there also has yet to be a volunteer, as usual.

Once you cross off the teams with new head coaches, the teams which made the playoffs in the last two years, or the teams that have been on it before, you’re left with five possibilities.

Washington, along with the Raiders, 49ers, Lions, and Giants can be compelled to do it.

King makes a reasonable case for the Raiders to be the pick (Jon Gruden and Antonio Brown, mainly), but Raiders owner Mark Davis has already said he didn’t want it. That may not necessarily matter to the league, however.