Texans sign Taiwan Jones

The Texans signed running back Taiwan Jones, Jones’ agent, Doug Hendrickson, announced on social media.

Jones spent the past two seasons in Buffalo and served as a captain for the Bills last season. But he played only six games last season and eight in 2017.

He is a core special teams player, who has a 23.0 yards average on 82 career kickoff returns.

Jones, 30, began his career in Oakland as a fourth-round draft pick. He played six seasons there, seeing action in 66 games.

In his career, Jones has 44 carries for 183 yards and 18 catches for 251 yards and a touchdown.