Getty Images

The Patriots broke up the set of Hollisters, but the other has another NFL job.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Titans have signed wide receiver Cody Hollister.

He spent last year on the non-football injury list after back surgery, and 2017 on the practice squad for the Patriots.

The former Arkansas wide receiver is the twin brother of tight end Jacob Hollister, whom the Patriots traded to the Seahawks.