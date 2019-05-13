Titans churn roster after rookie minicamp

Getty Images

Like most NFL teams, the Titans had unsigned players trying out during their rookie minicamp and they announced six of them have earned contracts on Monday.

Two of those signings — wide receiver Cody Hollister and tight end Parker Hesse — had been previously reported. The Titans confirmed those deals and announced that they have also signed Chattanooga defensive back Kareem Orr, Vanderbilt defensive back LaDarius Wiley, Chattanooga wide receiver Joe Parker and Iowa State defensive back D’Andre Payne.

Wiley started every game last season and left Vanderbilt with 32 career starts under his belt. The Titans drafted former Iowa safety Amani Hooker in the fourth round last month.

The Titans parted ways with four players to make room for the new additions. They waived three defensive backs — Taj-Amir Torres, Jonathan Crawford and Hamp Cheevers — along with wide receiver Isaac Zito.