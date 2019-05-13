Tony Romo fails in attempt to qualify for U.S. Open

Getty Images

The U.S. Open doesn’t give sponsor exemptions, so Tony Romo had to earn his way into the major. He didn’t.

The former Cowboys quarterback and current CBS analyst shot a 3-over 74 on Monday in a local qualifier for the U.S. Open, Todd Archer of ESPN reports. Romo will not advance to sectional qualifying for the third consecutive year, missing one of the eight spots available to advance by three strokes.

Romo did advance to sectional qualifying in 2010.

Romo told Archer he hopes to play in the Mid-Amateur and Northeast Amateur later this summer and will attempt to defend his title at the American Century Championship at Lake Tahoe in July.

Romo appeared on the PGA Tour last week, getting a sponsor exemption for the third time. He did not survive the cut, finishing in a tie for 148th after shooting 76 and 74 at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas.