Von Miller: You want to take care of guys like Chris Harris

Getty Images

Chris Harris and the Broncos remain at an impasse over his contract, so the cornerback remains absent from the team’s offseason workouts.

Harris is looking for a deal that will pay him more than $15 million or a trade to a team that will meet his demand. The Broncos have no desire to trade Harris, who has played in Denver for eight seasons, started most of the past seven seasons and made four Pro Bowls.

Harris’ teammates said they feel for Harris.

“Sometimes when you first get here, they tell you if you play and you play well, they’ll take care of you,” Broncos linebacker Von Miller said, via Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com. “If you do all the right things in the community and you do all the right things on the football field, they’ll take care of you. Chris has definitely done everything and then some, whether it’s in the community with his foundation, or on the football field. He guards the No. 1 receiver. He’s a top DB in the league, and you want to take care of guys like that.

“But it’s not all simple. It’s not all as easy as it seems, and I understand that. I’ve been through that before. But guys like Chris Harris, who have done it all and really hit all the check marks and all the boxes, you want to take care of guys like that. He deserves it, 100 percent.”

Harris’ $8.5 million annual average salary ranks only 25th in the NFL among players at his position, trailing even Kareem Jackson, whom the Broncos signed in free agency. Jackson has never made the Pro Bowl.

Harris is due to make $7.8 million in base salary this season in the final year of his deal.