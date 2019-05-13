Washington adds five new undrafted rookies

Getty Images

Washington shuffled the roster after a weekend rookie minicamp.

The team announced the signing of five players, all undrafted rookies.

The newcomers include defensive end Jonathan Bonner, guard Jerald Foster, defensive back Deion Harris, defensive lineman Austin Maloata, and running back Craig Reynolds.

To make room for them on the roster, they waived running back Russell Hansbrough, defensive back Joshua Holsey, and tackle Roubbens Joseph. Holsey was their seventh-round pick in 2017.