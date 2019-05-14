Andy Levitre announces retirement

Getty Images

Longtime NFL guard Andy Levitre was released by the Falcons this offseason, and won’t be trying to latch on elsewhere.

Via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the 32-year-old Levitre announced his retirement on social media.

“Unfortunately, due to injury my body won’t allow me to continue any longer,” he wrote.

He’s been bothered by a pair of torn triceps the last two years, and said after the season he hoped to come back. His mind changed after a few months.

The Falcons acquired him in trade with the Titans prior to the start of the 2015 season, and he started every game the next two seasons before injuries hit in 2017.

He was originally a second-round pick by the Bills in 2009.