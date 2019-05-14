Antonio Brown returns to Pittsburgh, in court on reckless driving charge

Getty Images

Former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has returned to Pittsburgh. Briefly.

Brown was in the Allegheny County Courthouse today dealing with a reckless driving charge, which he was able to get reduced to a lesser charged that will result only in a fine, KDKA reports.

“To all my fans in Pittsburgh, I never got to say goodbye,” Brown said in a video he posted on social media. “I’m here today in the downtown Pittsburgh Court.”

Brown had previously been found guilty of reckless driving in a case that began when he was pulled over while driving his Porsche faster than 100 miles an hour. But today’s court appearance was part of an appeals process that allowed him to be found guilty only of driving at an unsafe speed.

“There was no accident in this case, and he agrees he needs to be more safe driving,” said his lawyer, James Hankle.

The NFL has already said Brown will not face league discipline for the driving infraction.