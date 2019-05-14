Arthur Blank denies getting restless by admitting being restless

Getty Images

The offseason power rankings promulgated by Peter King in his latest Football Morning in America column included this observation about seventeenth-seeded Atlanta: “I keep hearing owner Arthur Blank is getting restless.”

That comment apparently made Blank restless. Restless enough to correct the record via a quote to Chris Mortensen of ESPN.

Here’s the tweet from Mortensen: “Blank says report that he’s getting ‘restless about Falcons’ is somewhat out of context. His response via text: ‘Not at all. Off base. . . . I am always restless to be better. Good is the enemy of great.'”

Beyond showing that Mort has Blank’s cell number, it’s unclear what this all means. Blank isn’t getting restless because he already is restless. He could be getting more restless, and his “good is the enemy of great” closer suggests that he could be getting specifically restless about having a team that is good enough to justify not making wholesale changes, but that wholesale changes ultimately may be needed to turn good into great.

I’m not saying I agree with that as it relates to the Falcons; I’m just trying to figure out exactly what Blank is saying. And I have neither a good nor a great understanding of his point, and of why he felt compelled to respond to King’s remark.

If anything, Blank’s message to Mortensen confirms what King wrote.