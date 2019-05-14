Arthur Blank keeps talking, as a restful man does

Getty Images

Falcons owner Arthur Blank may or may not be restless.

But he’s definitely defensive.

Via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Falcons owner released an expanded statement, to defend his coach and General Manager and all the fine work they’ve done.

“I’m feeling very good about what Thomas [Dimitroff] and Dan [Quinn] have done this offseason,” he said in a statement emailed to the newspaper. “We have some key guys getting healthy again, the draft picks are getting up to speed, the new coordinators are meshing well and I’m confident we’re going to be ready to go for a very competitive training camp. I like where we’re going.”

Coupled with his Schrodinger’s text to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen (which proved he was simultaneously restless and not restless), Blank has now reacted twice to a one-liner from Peter King’s Football Morning in America, which used the phrase: “I keep hearing owner Arthur Blank is getting restless.”

While we wait to see if he actually is restless, he’s like King in one respect — he’s hearing everything said about him.