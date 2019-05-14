Assault charges against Montae Nicholson dropped

Getty Images

Washington safety Montae Nicholson was arrested in Virginia last November and caught on video hitting another man, but he is no longer facing any criminal charges as a result of the incident.

Nicholson had been charged with assault, but Nicholson’s lawyer said, via Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post, that the charges have been dropped as a result of insufficient evidence.

After the November arrest, it came to light that Nicholson was arrested for DUI in 2017. It was unclear if that arrest took place before or after he was drafted in the fourth round by Washington.

Nicholson was placed on the non-football illness list after the arrest, which ended his season after 14 games. Nicholson made seven starts and ended the year with 41 tackles. He will bid for playing time in a safety group fronted by offseason acquisition Landon Collins.