Bills superfan Pancho Billa dies of cancer

Posted by Josh Alper on May 14, 2019, 1:15 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Bills have joined with the family of Ezra Castro to mourn his death on Tuesday after a long battle with cancer.

Castro was better known as the masked Bills superfan Pancho Billa and had been diagnosed with spinal cancer in 2017. He helped announce one of the team’s picks in the 2018 draft and 2019 first-round pick Ed Oliver visited Castro at a Texas hospital after being drafted last month.

Bills co-owner Kim Pegula offered a remembrance of Castro on social media Tuesday.

“Pancho was a pillar of positive strength and energy for me and all of #BillsMafia. He’s been a tremendous inspiration for our team. I was fortunate enough to spend time with him and get to know his story. My heart goes out to his children, friends and family. Viva Los Bills!”

Everyone at PFT offers their condolences to Castro’s family and loved ones on their loss.

17 responses to “Bills superfan Pancho Billa dies of cancer

  5. RIP Pancho. You touched a lot of lives with your constant positive attitude and fighting spirit through such a difficult battle. You left a big mark on the world and will be remembered for a long time. Not everyone can say that.

    Thoughts and prayers to Ezra’s family and friends (especially his wife and children) during this difficult time. We are all thinking of, and praying for you.

  7. The Bills should dedicate an empty seat in his honor forever and also set up a college fund for his children. #GoneTooSoonPanchoBilla

  8. So sorry to hear the bad news. I have no connection to the Bills or Buffalo but you can’t help but root for guys like Pancho Billa no matter what your background is. These are the kinds of fans that help make sports special and transcendent. Thoughts and prayers to his family, friends, the team and the Bills Mafia.

  9. I met him at a couple games, just an all around terrific guy. He never drank at the games, he was just super pumped up for his beloved Bills. You could never meet a nicer guy than Pancho. RIP Brother!!!

  14. Was a lasting moment his appearance in the 2018 draft. Memory lives on. but you know what you got to wonder about the people on here that puts thumbs down to posts for a fan who died so young of cancer like that. You see it with all stories on here no matter how tragic. I bet none of them would ever do that in person in front of anyone, only behind the veil of a keyboard safe in your home where even your friends won’t know what you did. You should be proud. So please feel free to vote thumbs down on my post.

  15. Amazing how anyone can vote thumbs “down ” on this post…. what’s wrong with you evil posters???

  16. The down voting is pure cowardice. Even with the anonymity of a screen name, those sad people would never own up to it. Kinda amazing, a man, a father, dies and some of you have the gall thumbs down good wishes to his memory and his family. I get it, you crave negative attention, but what a sad state to be in where you consciously make that decision to basically mock someone’s death. Look in the mirror, yeah you did that hope ya feel good. RIP Pancho.

  17. Rest in peace Brother, condolences to the family and props to PFT for posting..

    And why on God’s green earth would anyone give a hands down to any reply on here.

