Bills superfan Pancho Billa dies of cancer

Getty Images

The Bills have joined with the family of Ezra Castro to mourn his death on Tuesday after a long battle with cancer.

Castro was better known as the masked Bills superfan Pancho Billa and had been diagnosed with spinal cancer in 2017. He helped announce one of the team’s picks in the 2018 draft and 2019 first-round pick Ed Oliver visited Castro at a Texas hospital after being drafted last month.

Bills co-owner Kim Pegula offered a remembrance of Castro on social media Tuesday.

“Pancho was a pillar of positive strength and energy for me and all of # BillsMafia. He’s been a tremendous inspiration for our team. I was fortunate enough to spend time with him and get to know his story. My heart goes out to his children, friends and family. Viva Los Bills!”

Everyone at PFT offers their condolences to Castro’s family and loved ones on their loss.