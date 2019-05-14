Broncos sign fifth-round pick Justin Hollins

Getty Images

The Broncos got a member of their 2019 draft class under contract on Monday and they bumped that number up to two on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have reached agreement on a deal with linebacker Justin Hollins. It’s a four-year deal for the fifth-round pick.

Hollins spent his sophomore season at Oregon playing defensive end before moving positions for his final two seasons. He closed out his time with the Ducks by recording 64 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, one interception and five forced fumbles. He spent time playing both inside and outside linebacker at the team’s rookie minicamp.

The Broncos are left with four more picks to sign before they’ll have the entire group under contract.