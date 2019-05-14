Bruce Arians drops 15 pounds, hopes to drop 15 more

AP

Bruce Arians has pulled off the reverse freshman 15, and he’s planning for 15 more.

The first-year Buccaneers said Tuesday that he’s halfway to his goal of dropping 30 pounds, via JoeBucsFan.com.

Arians also ditched the golf cart in which he had been sitting during most practices throughout the first two phases of the offseason program and a voluntary minicamp. Per JoeBucsFan.com, Arians “looked like a new man” at Tuesday’s first OTA practice of the offseason.

Arians has dealt with a variety of health issues over the years, and he retired from coaching after the 2017 season. He hasn’t provided an estimate for what technically would be his third retirement.