Bruce Arians: Vernon Hargreaves “has to get his mind right to practice”

Getty Images

Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen said recently that he likes the sense of accountability that head coach Bruce Arians has brought to the team since taking the job in January and it seems that cornerback Vernon Hargreaves didn’t meet Arians’ standards on Tuesday.

The Buccaneers held their first organized team activity of the offseason and Hargreaves did not take part in the session. When asked why Hargreaves was out, Arians said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, that the corner “has to get his mind right for practice.” Arians said “you’ll have to ask” Hargreaves why the corner’s mind wasn’t right on Tuesday.

Hargreaves suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the first game of the 2018 season. The Buccaneers exercised their 2020 option on his contract earlier this month, although that is only guaranteed in the case of an injury.

Hargreaves was not the only experienced member of the Bucs defense missing from the field on Tuesday. Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy remains away from the team and defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul is recovering from a neck injury he suffered in a recent car accident.