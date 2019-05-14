Bucs cut Kerwynn Williams

Getty Images

Running back Kerwynn Williams lasted only a week in Tampa.

The Buccaneers cut him along with three others to make room for the signings of four players who earned roster spots as tryout players over the weekend.

Tampa Bay made official the signings of safety D’Cota Dixon, outside linebacker David Kenney, tackle Riley Mayfield and receiver Spencer Schnell. It waived offensive tackles Israel Helms and Malik Taylor as well as tight end Isaiah Searight, who received an injury designation.

Williams played for the Cardinals from 2014-2017 when Arians was the head coach of the team. He sat out last season after being released by the Chiefs in September.

Williams signed a futures deal with the Lions in January, but Detroit cut him earlier this month.

He ran 218 times for 971 yards and four touchdowns in 37 career games with Arizona.