Chiefs sign Juan Thornhill, leaving only one pick unsigned

Getty Images

Safety Juan Thornhill signed his four-year rookie contract with the Chiefs, the second-round pick announced on social media.

The Chiefs already announced deals with second-round receiver Mecole Hardman, sixth-round defensive back Rashad Fenton, sixth-round running back Darwin Thompson and seventh-round guard Nick Allegretti, leaving only third-round defensive lineman Khalen Saunders unsigned.

Thornhill is expected to compete for the starting job opposite Tyrann Mathieu.

In four seasons at Virginia, Thornhill made 208 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 13 interceptions and 26 pass breakups.