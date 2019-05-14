Colt McCoy expected to be limited in minicamp, full-go in training camp

Getty Images

Washington quarterback Colt McCoy may be the odd man out in the quarterback competition because he’s currently not healthy enough to compete. But by training camp, he should be good to go.

McCoy is with the team for voluntary offseason work despite a fractured fibula, and he is expected to be a limited participant in minicamp and a full participant in training camp, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Veteran Case Keenum is currently penciled in as the starter and first-round rookie Dwayne Haskins will compete for the job. McCoy, however, does have the advantage of being the only one who already knows the offense. McCoy has been in Washington since 2014, Jay Gruden’s first season as head coach, so he has a firm grasp of an offense that Keenum and Haskins are just learning.

McCoy started two games last year following Alex Smith‘s injury, before succumbing to an injury himself. He hadn’t thrown a single pass in either of the two previous seasons.