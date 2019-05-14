Colts sign Dadi Nicolas

Getty Images

The Colts added former Chiefs pass rusher Justin Houston earlier this offseason and they signed one of his teammates from Kansas City on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have signed 2016 sixth-round pick Dadi Nicolas to their 90-man roster. Cornerback Jamal Peters was waived with an injury settlement in a corresponding move.

Nicolas played 11 games with the Chiefs during his rookie season, but only saw 28 snaps at linebacker and 45 on special teams. He spent the 2017 season on the physically unable to perform list after tearing his patellar tendon at the end of his first year.

The Chiefs traded Nicolas to the Browns in May 2018, but the deal was voided and Kansas City wound up cutting him. He didn’t see any regular season action last year.