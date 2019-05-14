Cowboys rookie Mike Weber out with knee injury, no surgery for now

AP

Cowboys seventh-round pick Mike Weber went for an MRI after hurting his knee at practice on Saturday and the team offered an update on the rookie’s condition Tuesday.

Per the team’s website, Weber will be out of action for the near future and the team hopes that rest will be enough for him to get back into action without much delay. If the injury does not heal on its own, arthroscopic surgery will be considered.

Weber was one of two running backs the Cowboys picked in this year’s draft. He and fourth-rounder Tony Pollard will vie for snaps behind Ezekiel Elliott.

Weber ran for 2,676 yards and 24 touchdowns during his time at Ohio State, which is also where Elliott played his college ball.