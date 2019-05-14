Darius Leonard, Eric Ebron recovering from surgery

Posted by Josh Alper on May 14, 2019, 5:32 PM EDT
Getty Images

Before Colts tight end Eric Ebron can make a run at setting a new single-season record for touchdown catches by a tight end, he’ll need to get back to full health.

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said Tuesday, via multiple reporters, that Ebron recently had groin surgery. There’s no word on how long it will be before the Colts anticipate he’ll be back in action, but it does not appear to be a long-term concern.

Ebron will have some company on the rehab trail as Ballard also announced that linebacker Darius Leonard is on the mend after ankle surgery. Ballard said Leonard played through the injury during his All-Pro rookie season and that it should be about six weeks before he’ll be ready to resume football work.

That likely means he’ll be off the field until training camp, but that should leave plenty of time for him to round into form ahead of the regular season.

5 responses to “Darius Leonard, Eric Ebron recovering from surgery

  3. What I have always found odd is that so many players have offseason surgery in May. Five months after most players have had their last game and have a “Training Camp return date”. From what I’ve seen most are never go for training camp and missed all offseason workouts and camp. Not getting into football shape and when they have a down year they will blame it on the lingering injury.

  4. hailskins1975 says:
    May 14, 2019 at 6:11 pm
    Colts have one the best strength and conditioning people on the planet. guy is totally crazy about what he does. i have complete faith in him, that he is having them do exactly what they need to do to get ready for the season.

  5. My guess for the various May surgeries is that the players are hoping that allowing things to just rest will allow the injury to heal. Then, they start rolling into may and OTAs and realize that simply resting is not going to be enough and then they get the surgery done. I know that I would always want to try and avoid as much surgery as possible.

