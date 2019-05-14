Darius Leonard, Eric Ebron recovering from surgery

Getty Images

Before Colts tight end Eric Ebron can make a run at setting a new single-season record for touchdown catches by a tight end, he’ll need to get back to full health.

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said Tuesday, via multiple reporters, that Ebron recently had groin surgery. There’s no word on how long it will be before the Colts anticipate he’ll be back in action, but it does not appear to be a long-term concern.

Ebron will have some company on the rehab trail as Ballard also announced that linebacker Darius Leonard is on the mend after ankle surgery. Ballard said Leonard played through the injury during his All-Pro rookie season and that it should be about six weeks before he’ll be ready to resume football work.

That likely means he’ll be off the field until training camp, but that should leave plenty of time for him to round into form ahead of the regular season.