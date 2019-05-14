Dave DeGuglielmo serving as analyst for Dolphins

Getty Images

After helping turn around a struggling offensive line in Indianapolis last season, Dave DeGuglielmo is now serving as an analyst with the Miami Dolphins.

According to Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post, DeGuglielmo is assisting Miami offensive line coach Pat Flaherty and was at the team’s rookie mini-camp. Via Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, DeGuglielmo with serve as a general analyst for both sides of the ball.

DeGuglielmo was previously the Dolphins offensive line coach from 2009-11 under head coach Tony Sparano. He worked alongside new Dolphins head coach Brian Flores with the New England Patriots for two years as the offensive line coach of the Patriots from 2014-15.

DeGuglielmo signed on to coach the Colts offensive line when everyone expected Josh McDaniels to be the head coach. He remained on staff after McDaniels backed out at the last-minute and the Colts pivoted to Frank Reich instead. After one year together in a forced marriage, Reich fired DuGuglielmo in favor of Chris Strausser and Howard Mudd.

The Colts offensive line saw a massive jump in productivity last season under DeGuglielmo. The selection of Quenton Nelson certainly helped, as did the return of a healthy Andrew Luck, but DeGuglielmo deserves credit for the turnaround as well.