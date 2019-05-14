Dion Jordan suspended 10 games for PED violation

Getty Images

Defensive end Dion Jordan has not landed with a team for the 2019 season and his chances of changing that will likely be complicated by a violation of the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

Jordan has been suspended 10 games by the league for what he says was a positive test for Adderall. Jordan previously had a therapeutic use exemption for the drug, but it had expired. He also served a four-game suspension for violating the PED policy in 2013.

“I made a mistake,” Jordan told Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. “I feel like the person that I am, I’m ready to move forward, I’ve been ready to move forward, with this specific issue. I’ve been working really hard with myself outside of football, and I can see the progress as a young man, as Dion Jordan, I can see it. My whole lifestyle — it’s been a 180-degree change. I f–ked up, man. I can’t fix this s–t. It is what it is. But I know what I can’t do and what not to do compared to the mistakes I’ve made in the past.”

Jordan’s history of off-field issues includes a year-long suspension for violating the substance abuse policy, but he told Pelissero that he has been without recreational drugs or alcohol for over two years.

Jordan had 22 tackes, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 12 games for the Seahawks last season.