Duke Johnson to participate in Browns OTAs

Getty Images

Not only will the Browns have an infrequent visitor on the field today, they’ll have a guy who is actively trying to escape.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, running back Duke Johnson will be on the field with his teammates when they begin OTAs today.

Johnson has skipped all the voluntary workouts, and has asked for a trade. The Browns have said no, and that they have a role planned for him this year.

With Nick Chubb starting and Kareem Hunt rolling in after an eight-week suspension, it’s reasonable to wonder how big of a role Johnson might have, but the Browns have been adamant they’re not trading him.

The Browns will also have wide receiver Odell Beckham on the field. He showed up for the first day of offseason conditioning but then went back to Los Angeles, returning yesterday for the first time since April 1.