Dwayne Haskins: I’m preparing like I’m the starter

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 14, 2019, 3:16 PM EDT
AP

Washington rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins will have to beat out Case Keenum and Colt McCoy to start in Week One, and he plans to do everything he can to win.

“I’ll be ready for whatever the coaches want from me, whether that’s starting right away, next year or through the season,” Haskins said. “I’m going to prepare like I’m the starter. That’s me in the weight room, me in the meeting rooms, me with the younger guys, me with the older guys. Every opportunity is an opportunity for me to show that I’m the guy. That’s what I’m working on.”

Most people are expecting Keenum to open the season as the starter, but Haskins is making no secret that he wants the job.

“Every competitor wants to play,” he said. “If the coaches think I’m the best option to win games this year I’ll be more than excited, and if they feel I’m not ready I’ll make sure I’ll be ready.”

Haskins was drafted to be the long-term answer at quarterback, even if he is not the short-term answer in four months.

Permalink 27 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

27 responses to “Dwayne Haskins: I’m preparing like I’m the starter

  3. crik911 says:
    May 14, 2019 at 3:25 pm
    Thumbs up if you think he should have wore #7, Thumbs down if you think #7 should stay retired…
    _____________________
    Why in the world would you give an NFL bust a HOF’s number?

  5. With ” One Hit Wonder ” Keenum there , you probably will be the starter , Dwayne !!

  9. He went to school with Dan Snyder’s son, or so I’ve read….Pretty much a done deal, Haskins will start week 1…As previously stated, Keenum won’t sell jerseys, Haskins will.

    But besides the obvious reasons, he should be able to beat out Colt McCoy and Case Keenum in an open and fair competition. If not, there’s bigger problems

  10. A lot of questions about this kids character were raised shortly after the draft. He squashed those quickly. Classy kid.

  13. He’s said nothing wrong. He’s shown respect and the competitiveness you want from a first rounder.

    Get off his back and let it play out.

    He’s not in the HOF yet and he’s not a bust yet.

    Jeez, can people show a little restraint? And I don’t mean Haskins…

  14. Can’t wait for the head to head Jones vs Haskins. Probably wont happen this year but it’s a coming. Haskins will have the upper hand as he’ll start this year and have a season under his belt. Hopefully they make that 1 prime time game.

  15. This kid has a LOT to prove as a 1-year starter in college who didn’t play against a great team until his last game of the season. Piling up stats against teams that ended the season 2-11 or 1-11 or 7-6 or 4-8 or 5-7, and LOSING to a team that ended 6-7.

    And they wonder why they weren’t in the playoffs?!

    They need to start him week 1 so he can begin the “proving” process. Because there were a lot of QBs out there who put their stats up against much tougher competition than Oregon State, Tulane and Indiana last season.

  17. ringheadcrusher says:
    May 14, 2019 at 5:02 pm
    This kid has a LOT to prove as a 1-year starter in college who didn’t play against a great team until his last game of the season. Piling up stats against teams that ended the season 2-11 or 1-11 or 7-6 or 4-8 or 5-7, and LOSING to a team that ended 6-7.

    And they wonder why they weren’t in the playoffs?!

    They need to start him week 1 so he can begin the “proving” process. Because there were a lot of QBs out there who put their stats up against much tougher competition than Oregon State, Tulane and Indiana last season.

    ———–

    you are a fool. he put up 396 yards and 6 TDs against the #1 defense. sell your haterade somewhere else.

  19. Well I do like this kids attitude. When RG Knee and Cousins were drafted, I remember Cousins telling the media and fans “its Roberts team, I’m just here to help however I can”. Patrick Ramsey basically did the same thing his first year. I don’t think highly of QBs who don’t show that competitiveness from the get go. You make everybody play better when you declare you coming for their job. Let’s hope Haskins can back it up.

  20. VondyP says:
    May 14, 2019 at 5:54 pm
    ringheadcrusher says:
    May 14, 2019 at 5:02 pm
    This kid has a LOT to prove as a 1-year starter in college who didn’t play against a great team until his last game of the season. Piling up stats against teams that ended the season 2-11 or 1-11 or 7-6 or 4-8 or 5-7, and LOSING to a team that ended 6-7.

    And they wonder why they weren’t in the playoffs?!

    They need to start him week 1 so he can begin the “proving” process. Because there were a lot of QBs out there who put their stats up against much tougher competition than Oregon State, Tulane and Indiana last season.

    ———–

    you are a fool. he put up 396 yards and 6 TDs against the #1 defense. sell your haterade somewhere else

    —————————

    Ohhhh, Michigan was not all that great they played 7 unranked teams prior to playing OSU and dominated PSU. If it wasn’t for the last drive of the OSU / PSU game where Haskins receivers did all the work on 3 screen passes to go right the field and win the game for 80+ yards it’s a wrap for OSU. Haskins struggled against PSU. Not spreading hatred just knowledge and wisdom youngin’…. Haskins will be a bust. Byron Leftwich 2.0….

  21. Ring…ring…
    Gruden: “Hello?”
    Snyder: “Dwayne starts game one.”
    Gruden: (pause) “Yes sir.”

  22. this guy is such a fraud. he’s a good guy and all….but as a QB? I’ve watched every snap of his…he is SOOOO overrated. nothing but 8 yard slants to wide open receivers. passes over 10 yards? Absolutely terrible. you will see……bust….

  24. If Kyler is a bust and Haskins is a bust and this guy is a bust…what do you mini GMs need to see in a QB to not call him a bust?

  25. crush22 says:
    May 14, 2019 at 3:38 pm
    crik911 says:
    May 14, 2019 at 3:25 pm
    Thumbs up if you think he should have wore #7, Thumbs down if you think #7 should stay retired…
    _____________________
    Why in the world would you give an NFL bust a HOF’s number?
    ———————-

    Probably becasue he is NOT in the HOF……

  26. bootguy says:
    May 14, 2019 at 3:43 pm
    With ” One Hit Wonder ” Keenum
    _______
    Keenum is a slightly above average NFL journeyman. Having one good season and then returning to form as a “slightly above average NFL journeyman” doesn’t mean he’s a “bust” or a “fraud”; it just means he’s a “slightly above average NFL journeyman” who happened to have one good season.

  27. Haskins is a good kid. I will root for the Redskins with a more positive energy this year. I just hope good offensive plays are called. #HTTR

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!