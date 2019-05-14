Dwayne Haskins: I’m preparing like I’m the starter

AP

Washington rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins will have to beat out Case Keenum and Colt McCoy to start in Week One, and he plans to do everything he can to win.

“I’ll be ready for whatever the coaches want from me, whether that’s starting right away, next year or through the season,” Haskins said. “I’m going to prepare like I’m the starter. That’s me in the weight room, me in the meeting rooms, me with the younger guys, me with the older guys. Every opportunity is an opportunity for me to show that I’m the guy. That’s what I’m working on.”

Most people are expecting Keenum to open the season as the starter, but Haskins is making no secret that he wants the job.

“Every competitor wants to play,” he said. “If the coaches think I’m the best option to win games this year I’ll be more than excited, and if they feel I’m not ready I’ll make sure I’ll be ready.”

Haskins was drafted to be the long-term answer at quarterback, even if he is not the short-term answer in four months.