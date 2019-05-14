Eagles add line depth with tryout signing

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 14, 2019, 8:56 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Eagles have been working to add depth to the offensive line, and picked up another body Tuesday.

The team announced the signing of guard Johnny Gibson. To make room for him on the roster, they waived wide receiver Dorren Miller.

The former Arkansas guard had a tryout with the team during last weekend’s rookie minicamp.

The Eagles used their first-round pick on left tackle Andre Dillard, who will back up Jason Peters this year and provide a long-range replacement. They also brought back veteran interior lineman Stefen Wisniewski this week to lend some more experience to the middle.

16 responses to “Eagles add line depth with tryout signing

  5. janvanflac says:
    May 14, 2019 at 9:12 am
    The Eagles roster is absolutely stacked. With the usual caveats about staying healthy, they will be tough to beat this year.
    ********
    Same aging roster that went 5-6 with Wentz last year awful defense and not a single top 1 receiver

  6. Howie Roseman worst Gm on sports king of getting tons of players with names instead of building chemistry and character that’s why the loser is 38-45 as a Gm without Nick Foles

  7. danny woodson says:
    May 14, 2019 at 9:23 am
    janvanflac says:
    May 14, 2019 at 9:12 am
    The Eagles roster is absolutely stacked. With the usual caveats about staying healthy, they will be tough to beat this year.
    ********
    ________________________________________
    Who was the Patriots “top 1 receiver” last year when they won the Super Bowl? How about the Eagles the year before? How about the Patriots team that won the year before that? James White is a top 1 receiver? Maybe spend less time trolling the Eagles and more time improving your grammar and sports knowledge.

  9. Maybe they can make another movie about this guy. I mean, having Marky Mark cast as a profootball receiver was such a great idea…most receivers in the late 70’s were 5’4″. I’m guessing if this guy is black, they can cast Webster.

  10. Eagles had an awful team in 2017 they were picked to go 5-11 they won with a backup because of coaching
    ********
    Patriots won the super bowl eagles went 5-6 with wnetz

  12. Haters gonna hate… Outstanding QB. Stacked OL, fearsome DL, Best TE 1-2 in the league, Excellent WR group, Improved RBs, A coach and an organization that players want to play for, even for less money. Other than the Pats, name a franchise which is as consistently competitive year after year? You can’t.

  14. @janvanflac says:
    May 14, 2019 at 9:12 am
    Same aging roster that went 5-6 with Wentz last year awful defense and not a single top 1 receiver
    =======================================================
    Won SB without a single top 1 WR. Defense was impacted by too many injuries especially on the back end. Now healthy and young guns have game experience. Wentz just needs to stay healthy.

    ____________________________________________________________________

    I can name more than a few. A franchise that is consistently as competitive? Lets look at the last 5 years and exclude any franchise that has a sub .500 record in any 2 of those 5 years. That eliminates 25 teams leaving 7 that would qualify as “consistently competitive.” Oh, and the Eagles are one of those teams eliminated as they put together back-to-back 7-9 campaigns in 2015 & 2016. Not really consistently competitive. Here are the ones that did make the cut:

    1. Patriots (62 wins) – No brainer, the most consistently successful franchise in the NFL.
    2T. Steelers (54 wins) – Say what you will, but they’re always in the mix.
    3T. Chiefs (54 wins) – Andy Reid is the model of consistently competitive.
    4. Seahawks (51 wins) – While he annoys me, Pete Carroll always has the Hawks in the hunt.
    5. Cowboys (48 wins) – Winners of the NFC East 3 of the past 5 years. Imagine if they didn’t have Garrett there?
    6. Vikings (47 wins) – They have bested the Packers in the NFC North for 3 of past 5 years
    7. Ravens (42 wins) – They meet the criteria, and usually in hunt, but best record in last 5 years was a 10-6 season in 2014 and 2018. Pretty mediocre otherwise.

    As you can clearly see, the Eagles wouldn’t be considered consistently competitive. You’re using recency bias in your statements (2017.)

  16. Why is 5 years your cut off while you label someone else as having recency bias? hilarious?

