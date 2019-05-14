Eagles add line depth with tryout signing

Getty Images

The Eagles have been working to add depth to the offensive line, and picked up another body Tuesday.

The team announced the signing of guard Johnny Gibson. To make room for him on the roster, they waived wide receiver Dorren Miller.

The former Arkansas guard had a tryout with the team during last weekend’s rookie minicamp.

The Eagles used their first-round pick on left tackle Andre Dillard, who will back up Jason Peters this year and provide a long-range replacement. They also brought back veteran interior lineman Stefen Wisniewski this week to lend some more experience to the middle.