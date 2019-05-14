Forrest Lamp splitting first-team reps at guard

Getty Images

After two lost seasons for Forrest Lamp, the Chargers are giving the former second-round choice “every opportunity” to win a starting job this season.

Lamp made most of his 51 starts at Western Kentucky at left tackle with a handful of starts at right guard. The Chargers are working him at both guard spots.

He’ll get reps with the ones,” Chargers offensive line coach Pat Meyer said, via Chris Hayre of the team website. “We’ll split reps with the ones, split reps with the twos. I’ll flip him [to the] right [and] left side. We’ll compete there and if things work out like I think they will, I think he’ll be fine being inside.”

Lamp has played only 17 snaps in two NFL games, with an ACL injury keeping him out his entire rookie year and into the 2018 offseason. Now healthy, he gets a chance to compete with returning starters Dan Feeney and Michael Schofield.

Feeney started every game at left guard and Schofield every game at right guard last season. Schofield also can play tackle.