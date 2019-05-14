Frank Gore turns 36, rare territory for running backs

Getty Images

Bills running back Frank Gore turns 36 today, and that puts him in some very rare company.

By age 36, virtually every running back in NFL history has been finished as a productive player. Marcus Allen gained 830 yards in 1996 at age 36 and then gained 505 yards the next year at 37. And John Riggins gained 677 yards in 1985, his final season, at age 36. That’s it. That’s the entire list of NFL running backs who have managed even 300 yards in a season after turning 36.

If there’s anyone who can join that list, it’s Gore, who last year at age 35 managed 722 yards. As noted by Field Yates of ESPN, Gore already has an NFL record 14 straight seasons with at least 600 yards. It’s easy to picture Gore having another solid season this year.

The biggest question facing Gore is how many carries he’ll get. The Bills have already declared that LeSean McCoy will be the starter, and Buffalo also has third-round rookie Devin Singletary and recent signing T.J. Yeldon. The backfield may be too crowded for Gore to get a lot of touches this season. But even at 36, he’s likely to make the most of the opportunities he does get.