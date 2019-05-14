Greg Spires held on $50,000 bond for stalking charge

Getty Images

Longtime NFL defensive end Greg Spires is being held on $50,000 bond, after he was charged of stalking his teenage daughter from a previous marriage.

According to Alyssa Dandrea of the Concord Monitor, a judge set the bail after Spires went to his daughter’s high school sporting event, in violation of a protective order. The girl’s mother (Spires’ ex-wife) also filed a restraining order against Spires. They were divorced over a decade ago.

Spires was never charged with domestic violence, but he did agree to go to anger management after he was accused of assault by his ex-wife in 2005. The woman and her daughter moved to New Hampshire three years ago, and her address has remained confidential, as she has obtained numerous restraining orders against Spires.

The stalking petition says Spires can’t be within 500 feet of his daughter, including at her school or any of her sporting events.

At his arraignment, Spires said he wanted to have a relationship with his daughter, whom he was granted joint custody of in the divorce. He lives in Texas.

The 44-year-old Spires played 10 years in the NFL for the Patriots, Browns, and Buccaneers.