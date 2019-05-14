Jets claim a pair of players off waivers from the Patriots

Getty Images

The Patriots dropped wide receiver Xavier Ubosi and tackle Calvin Anderson from their 90-man roster to make room for Dontrelle Inman and Jared Veldheer on Monday, but the two undrafted rookies will not have to wait to continue their bids for NFL careers.

They won’t even have to leave the AFC East. The Jets announced on Tuesday that they have claimed both players.

Ubosi caught 48 passes for 1,065 yards and nine touchdowns over 20 games at UAB while Anderson transferred to Texas after opening his college days at Rice. Anderson started 14 games at left tackle for the Longhorns last season.

The Jets waived wide receiver DeAngelo Yancey and tackle Dieugot Joseph to make room for the new arrivals.