Josh McDaniels: “Tough to say” how offense will look at this point

Getty Images

Tight end Rob Gronkowski’s retirement guarantees that the offense is going to look different in New England this season and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels says it is too soon to know just how different things will be come September.

When discussing Gronkowski’s departure, McDaniels said no one is “just going to drop into the offense and say, ‘OK, I’ve got his role covered.'” What will happen is that the Patriots will take stock of what they have on hand and build a scheme that will “reflect the talents of your team.”

For McDaniels, assessing those talents is a work in progress.

“So at this point, I don’t really know,” McDaniels said, via ESPN.com. “It would be unfair for me to say that, because I haven’t really seen many of them out there in our scheme, against a defense, obviously nothing in pads. So I think OTAs and training camp will be big for us this year in terms of evaluating what we have and how we should play. In May, it’s tough to say. It’s tough to project that.”

The Patriots officially signed wide receiver Dontrelle Inman on Monday and they added tight end Benjamin Watson to the mix last week, so there’s still a lot of work to do in terms of putting the puzzle together. Knowing that Tom Brady will be running the show for a unit that’s reinvented itself fairly regularly over his career makes the process seem less daunting than it might under other circumstances.