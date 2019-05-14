Josh Rosen still waiting to hear from Steve Keim

Posted by Charean Williams on May 14, 2019, 4:17 PM EDT
AP

Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim called Josh Rosen a “pro’s pro” a week before the draft. Rosen can’t say the same for Keim.

The now Dolphins quarterback told Rich Eisen on Tuesday that Keim never called him on draft day or even after the Cardinals traded him. In fact, Rosen said he hasn’t talked to Keim in “months.”

“The only thing that really did kind of frustrate me through this whole process was like I still haven’t heard from my old G.M.,” Rosen said on Eisen’s show, via NFL.com. “I hadn’t talked to him for months before. Still haven’t talked to him after. That was kind of frustrating, but for the most part, I’m just ready to put that whole chapter behind me and keep pushing on and playing football.”

Rosen was kept in the dark by the organization until coach Kliff Kingsbury called just before the Cardinals made Kyler Murray the No. 1 overall choice.

“My agent gave me a call about five minutes before saying, ‘Don’t be surprised if this might happen,'” Rosen said. “I was like, ‘Alright, it is what it is. We’ll see how the cards end up falling. But you know I’m going to compete wherever I am.’ So Kliff gave me an actual call a minute before it happened saying that we’re going to draft Kyler. I mean, I have the most respect for Kliff. I don’t slight anyone for making business decisions they think are best for them and their family, but I appreciated how he acted like a man and was very respectful. He was wishing me the best. He called me even the day after the draft wishing me good luck. And I wished him good luck. I even gave Kyler a call, sent him a text that said good luck; I’m wishing you the best.

“But that’s kind of all you can really ask for in this game. People make decisions for whatever reason. But as long as they are men about it, and they respect someone’s career, then I can appreciate that.”

Rosen, 22, now will battle veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick for the starting job in Miami after one season and 13 starts in Arizona as the 10th overall choice in 2018.

Rosen never mentioned Keim by name during his interview with Eisen.

“Literally [Kingsbury is] like, ‘Hey, so we’re about to draft Kyler. I don’t really know what happens now,'” Rosen said. “And I responded, ‘I don’t really know what happens either.’ But regardless, at least he gave me the courtesy of giving me the call. I love everyone in that building, with the exception of maybe one or two guys there.”

Permalink 80 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

80 responses to “Josh Rosen still waiting to hear from Steve Keim

  2. “We’ll see how the cards end up falling.”

    LOL… intentional or unintentional dig at Arizona?

  3. Bidwill is a loser as is Keim. Keim got absolutely fleeced by BB in that Chandler Jones deal and they’ve been overpaying Fitz for years now. The Mathieu contract was so bad, they had to cut him, too.

    Just classless.

  6. Rosen is only 22 years old so maybe one can’t expect him to know everything about how the world works but Steve Keim not caling or contacting him is hardly a surprise.

  11. Don’t worry Josh. I’m still trying to figure out why a GM still has a job after picking QB’S two years in a row in the top ten picks.

  12. Keim has proven that he lacks good character. Is anyone surprised? The only surprise is that Bidwill has given him yet another chance after screwing up every single first rounder he has picked and made horrible decisions off the field

  14. “How often does the big boss call them employee after they are let go?”

    Yeah, but shouldn’t the boss be the one telling you you’ve been let go instead of a lackey? I haven’t watched a ton of Hard Knocks, but in the episodes I’ve seen, the GMs at least has a conversation with the borderline guys that get sent home. Keim couldn’t do it for his first round draft pick?

  15. arclight1972 says:
    May 14, 2019 at 4:29 pm
    Not a fan of either QB but it would be funny to see Josh Rosen having a better career than Murray.

    1 0 Rate This

    —————-

    it would be

    As a pats fan, I would not want that, but boy would I laugh my butt off

    I don’t even like ROsen but their phony behavior with him and WHY they traded him was classless.

  18. tylawspick6 says:
    May 14, 2019 at 4:22 pm
    Bidwill is a loser as is Keim. Keim got absolutely fleeced by BB in that Chandler Jones deal and they’ve been overpaying Fitz for years now. The Mathieu contract was so bad, they had to cut him, too.

    Just classless
    +++++++++++
    You calling someone a loser is hilarious. Chandler Jones led the league in sacks after getting traded. Once again, again, and again you are wrong.

  19. ed2head says:
    May 14, 2019 at 4:28 pm
    Sounds like leaving the Catdinals is a good thing. Hopefully, Miami will be different.
    —————————————————————————————
    Brian Flores and his staff have class so there is some hope-but other than that, it is still the dysfunctional Dolphins.

  22. Cards are a joke – have been since at least moving to Az. I don’t dislike Kingsbury but he was a sub-500 college head coach and prob more of a good assistant than HC.

  23. Robert says:
    May 14, 2019 at 4:26 pm
    Rosen is only 22 years old so maybe one can’t expect him to know everything about how the world works but Steve Keim not caling or contacting him is hardly a surprise.
    _________
    Glad I don’t live in your world. A boss’ job is to keep all of his or her employees in the loop so they can perform their best, the company can perform its best, and the whole organization comes off with a perception of class and professionalism. In any other business this lack of effort and thoroughness would get Keim fired, or at stripped of some responsibilities.

  24. The Cardinals are horrible from top to bottom as an organization. They actually had a player who had a bit too much to drink and park himself inside of the training facility as to avoid any potential run-ins with the police. It also just happen to have been a contract year for this guy and what did the security team do called the GM who told them to call the cops the player ended up signing elsewhere cuz they were able to use that as leverage to devalue him. Bad Karma here…

  25. Wow, the Cardinals sound like a total cluster. Their fans have some long dark days ahead of them, I’m afraid.

  26. Keim’s got his hands full deciding which QB to use NEXT year’s first round pick on.

  28. If I had to bet I’d say Keim didn’t make that decision. Sounds like the owner made the decision after talking to the new coach, and the decision was probably made before the coach even signed his contract. Drafting and coaching Murray was probably one of the coach’s selling points. I hope this ends up working out well for everybody in Miami and Arizona.

  29. All the people chiming in about how it’s perfectly normal for the GM to not even speak to the QB he just drafted a year ago have no sense of perspective. The team drafted the guy, he had to uproot wherever he was living to go there, put his physical health on the line playing for a team that wasn’t very good thus exposing him to big hits. He didn’t complain.

    I don’t think it’s too much to ask for the GM who makes these decisions to take responsibility for it and pick up the phone, but yep lets criticize the guy who showed up all the time until the day he was traded.

    It’s not about being “hurt” or “sensitive” or what anyone is owed, it’s about being a professional and being responsible – two character traits I’m not sure Keim has.

  31. vaphinfan says:
    May 14, 2019 at 4:49 pm
    tylawspick6 says:
    May 14, 2019 at 4:22 pm
    Bidwill is a loser as is Keim. Keim got absolutely fleeced by BB in that Chandler Jones deal and they’ve been overpaying Fitz for years now. The Mathieu contract was so bad, they had to cut him, too.

    Just classless
    +++++++++++
    You calling someone a loser is hilarious. Chandler Jones led the league in sacks after getting traded. Once again, again, and again you are wrong.
    ——————
    He didn’t say that Jones was a bad player. Jones wasn’t going to help the Patriots because he was freelancing and became a defensive liability. BB turned the pick received for Jones into 2 picks which were used to draft Joe Thuney and Malcolm Mitchell. Thuney has started every game of his NFL career and has been a huge part of 2 SB wins. Mitchell also played a major role in a SB victory. So, thanks to the trade, NE has won 2 SBs while the Cardinals have become a laughingstock with their “sack leader.” Now to make matters worse, they’ve blown 2 consecutive first round picks on bust QBs…

  34. You can bash the Cardinals all you want for last year, but the clowns who spout this garbage they’ve been terrible since being in AZ…they made a Super Bowl…something they never did in St Louis. Keim and BA won 50 games in 5 years. All you geniuses that think you know Cardinals history…tell me the last time that happened? They haven’t had that kind of success since the 70’s with Jim Hart, Terry Metcalfe, etc. So quit showing your low football IQ with the Cardinals alway suck angle. You don’t know what the hell you’re talking about.

  35. I love everyone in that building, with the exception of maybe one or two guys there. 😂😂😂 way to take the high road👍

  36. Jack Keefe says:
    May 14, 2019 at 5:57 pm
    You can bash the Cardinals all you want for last year, but the clowns who spout this garbage they’ve been terrible since being in AZ…they made a Super Bowl…something they never did in St Louis. Keim and BA won 50 games in 5 years. All you geniuses that think you know Cardinals history…tell me the last time that happened? They haven’t had that kind of success since the 70’s with Jim Hart, Terry Metcalfe, etc. So quit showing your low football IQ with the Cardinals alway suck angle. You don’t know what the hell you’re talking about.
    —————-
    Since moving to AZ, the Cardinals have averaged just 6.5 wins per season. In the 31 seasons since they moved, the Cards have won 10 or more games only 4 times and been to the playoffs a mere 5 times. So, other than a couple fluke seasons, the Cards have always sucked. Sorry… BTW, they should have won that SB. They were robbed by the refs.

  38. The cowards and clowns continue to bash the Cardinals. They say that the Jonathan Cooper for Chandler Jones trade was a bad one for the Cardinals. Jones is one of the top pass rushers in the league, and Cooper stunk.

    The haters are piling on after a bad season. They say the Cardinals should have kept the second-worst OC in football and their worst HC in years. They say that if you lose, keep the guys who got you there. Ooooh, that’s great advice!

    Your hate is moot now. The Cardinals are much-improved and are returning to relevancy again. Last year’s team was a few play calls away from 6-10, but finished 3-13 thanks to McCoy’s incompetence. This year’s team will be somewhere around .500.

    What does that mean? The haters are going to lose a lot of money this year.

  39. ricko1112 says:
    May 14, 2019 at 6:21 pm
    Jack Keefe says:
    May 14, 2019 at 5:57 pm
    You can bash the Cardinals all you want for last year, but the clowns who spout this garbage they’ve been terrible since being in AZ…they made a Super Bowl…something they never did in St Louis. Keim and BA won 50 games in 5 years. All you geniuses that think you know Cardinals history…tell me the last time that happened? They haven’t had that kind of success since the 70’s with Jim Hart, Terry Metcalfe, etc. So quit showing your low football IQ with the Cardinals alway suck angle. You don’t know what the hell you’re talking about.
    —————-
    Since moving to AZ, the Cardinals have averaged just 6.5 wins per season. In the 31 seasons since they moved, the Cards have won 10 or more games only 4 times and been to the playoffs a mere 5 times. So, other than a couple fluke seasons, the Cards have always sucked. Sorry… BTW, they should have won that SB. They were robbed by the refs.

    ——————

    The Cardinals have always sucked narrative is tired and inaccurate. Since they moved into their new stadium in 2006 they’ve been a better than average NFL team, with 3 division championships, 4 playoff appearances, 2 NFC championship games and 1 Super Bowl loss. Not the Patriots, but better than most.

  40. I hope Rosen has a great career in Miami. And if it does not work out, well they took a chance on a 22 year old QB that many teams had him higher on their draft board then Mayfield. He just might turn out to be a franchise QB.
    If he doesn’t well it only cost a very late 2nd round pick. No brainer

  41. Watching the Cards turn into an even bigger dumpster fire is going to be pure gold.

  42. Since moving to AZ, the Cardinals have averaged just 6.5 wins per season. In the 31 seasons since they moved, the Cards have won 10 or more games only 4 times and been to the playoffs a mere 5 times. So, other than a couple fluke seasons, the Cards have always sucked. Sorry… BTW, they should have won that SB. They were robbed by the refs.

    ——————

    The Cardinals have always sucked narrative is tired and inaccurate. Since they moved into their new stadium in 2006 they’ve been a better than average NFL team, with 3 division championships, 4 playoff appearances, 2 NFC championship games and 1 Super Bowl loss. Not the Patriots, but better than most.

    ———
    Perhaps you didn’t actually read what was written above… Sure, if you take a small sample you can make a case for most teams. Gee in 2008, the Cardinals went to the SB! Only 1 other team can say that! See how silly that sounds? Since 2006, they still average fewer than 8 wins per year. That’s less than a .500 winning %. That is more testament to the sorry state of the NFCW than the Cards being good.

  43. The Cardinals are a lousy organization and it starts with the Bidwills. They don’t know what they’re doing and keeping Keim around just corroborates that.

    The Cards were LUCKY that they lasso’d Kurt Warner for a few seasons or they’d be the most inept organization since moving to St. Louis from Chicago in 1960. Bidwill’s have owned the Cardinals since 1933. 1933 and they’ve always been the worst run organization in football. Stop with the few lucky seasons with Warner. That’s an aberration.

    1933 to 2019 is 86 seasons with just a few not in futility. Ha Ha Ha

  45. I used to think Rosen was destined to be a bust until the guy handled the situation in Arizona like a total pro. I hope he doesn’t revert back to his UCLA days and complain a bunch. Not too many NFL QBs get to be in Arizona and then Miami for their early career while still having the prospect of being good.

  47. tylawspick6 says:
    May 14, 2019 at 4:22 pm
    Bidwill is a loser as is Keim.
    ___________
    bassplucker says:
    May 14, 2019 at 5:12 pm
    Wow, the Cardinals sound like a total cluster. Their fans have some long dark days ahead of them
    ____________
    truevision21 says:
    May 14, 2019 at 5:05 pm
    The Cardinals are horrible from top to bottom as an organization.
    __________
    streetyson says:
    May 14, 2019 at 4:57 pm
    Cards are a joke – have been since at least moving to Az.
    ____________

    Pola pe’a says:
    May 14, 2019 at 7:06 pm
    Watching the Cards turn into an even bigger dumpster fire is going to be pure gold.
    __________

    Forget Josh Rosen, this is why Keim’s lack of action and responsibility is unforgivable. A company’s success is predicated on their image, morale, and public perception. When your lack of professionalism drags that through the dirt, you hurt your employees, your employers, your fans, and forever tarnish your brand.

    I don’t know where the narrative will proceed from here, but I will be both unsurprised and unsympathetic if it costs Keim his job.

  48. “thudsp says:
    May 14, 2019 at 4:31 pm

    Don’t worry Josh. I’m still trying to figure out why a GM still has a job after picking QB’S two years in a row in the top ten picks.”
    ______________________________________________________
    .
    The Dolphins may do the exact thing next year if Rosen doesn’t pan out. You keep picking quarterbacks until you finally find the right one.
    .

  51. “Keim got absolutely fleeced by BB in that Chandler Jones deal ”

    The Cardinals got an elite edge rusher in the prime of his career for a bust of a guard and a mid 2nd rounder. There was definitely some fleecing that went down.

  52. yahtzee321 says:
    May 14, 2019 at 8:29 pm

    Lewsblues

    Which qb did Miami just draft in the top ten?
    __________________________________

    Rosen was a top ten pick.

  53. Does anyone actually believe Rosen? This guy is so full of himself and has been since his college days. Move on Josh, your just not that important as you think you are.

  54. thenewguy12 says:
    May 14, 2019 at 8:31 pm
    “Keim got absolutely fleeced by BB in that Chandler Jones deal ”

    The Cardinals got an elite edge rusher in the prime of his career for a bust of a guard and a mid 2nd rounder. There was definitely some fleecing that went down.
    —————–
    Jones wasn’t going to help the Patriots because he was freelancing and became a defensive liability. BB turned the pick received for Jones into 2 picks which were used to draft Joe Thuney and Malcolm Mitchell. Thuney has started every game of his NFL career and has been a huge part of 2 SB wins. Mitchell also played a major role in a SB victory. So, thanks to the trade, NE has won 2 SBs while the Cardinals have become a laughingstock with their “sack leader.” Now to make matters worse, they’ve blown 2 consecutive first round picks on bust QBs…

  55. As a Bills fan, I of course want to see Buffalo do well against the Dolphins. That being said – I hope Rosen otherwises crushes it and becomes a force in the league for years to come. He never got a fair shot in Arizona and I feel that they made a mistake drafting Murray and trading Rosen away rather than keeping Rosen and adding talent around him. So here’s hoping for a revival of the Bills – Dolphins rivalry like it was back in the day with Kelly & Marino.

  56. What a joke. Are we really wanting to roll out the red carpet for an unproven rookie? Kingsbury is representation enough, especially in this line of business. Sounds like some need to get over it like Rosen or maybe, milk n cookies.

    >

  58. Yea.. I really never got over the fact that my company CEO, never said why I got fired!

  59. Still laughing at all the fools saying they shouldn’t have gotten their new head coach the perfect mobile QB for his system.

  60. This isn’t a good look for Rosen.

    What Keim did was a private unprofessional misstep. What Rosen just did was a public unprofessional misstep.

    There was a narrative about him before he was drafted.

    There have now been three little passive aggressive actions by him in the last couple of months. (Took down his Cardinals stuff and claimed it was a hacker. Then did it again after Murray was drafted. Now this).

    Professionally he handled the situation like a pro. Personally he handled it like a whiny brat.

    Eisen just got Rosen to look bad and got ratings.

    A guy with a reputation needs to quit acting in a way that backs it up if he ever wants to get rid of it. This is exactly the little stuff Steve Smith bashed him for. He’s done it again.

    Saying stuff like this isn’t helpful to Rosen. He did a disservice to himself, and the Dolphins GM has to be wondering what he’s going to say if Rosen isn’t the starter (this year or after a #1 draft pick in 2020).

    This does not look good to GM’s he may be seeking a job from in the future.

    Pro tip to Rosen. In the future any talk about the Cardinals, Dolphins and any other team you may be on in the future shouldn’t contain these little tidbits.

  61. The same haters said that Arians was a bad coach. If so, how’d he beat your teams consistently? Dude won in Seattle every year with a healthy Palmer. The Seafrauds acted like they won the Super Bowl when they beat fourth stringer Ryan Lindley, which is hilarious. Remember, the last time Seattle won a meaningful playoff game, that was the same year the Cardinals went to the NFC Conf Championship. And the QB was Carson Palmer.

    Seattle’s rebuild starts now, and they have the worst OC in the league with Martyball 2.0. The Niners are rebuilding with Glass Bradford 2.0 as their QB. And hey, the Rams are really good, so the Cardinals copied them.

    It’s a copycat league!

  62. Everyone calls it a “business” when it favors management or ownership in determining how things play out. They then call players selfish, greedy etc when they treat it like a business and ask for more money while under contract or to be traded.

  63. Lewsblues says:

    May 14, 2019 at 8:56 pm

    yahtzee321 says:
    May 14, 2019 at 8:29 pm

    Lewsblues

    Which qb did Miami just draft in the top ten?
    __________________________________

    Rosen was a top ten pick

    ————–

    Yea, by AZ, not Miami. Not very smart are you.

  65. The Head Coach is the guy who calls players, not the GM . In fact GM’s have little contact with the players after they draft them unless the player is a cornerstone of the franchise. Josh Rosen should of just kept his mouth shot and his mind on earning the starting job in Miami, comments like this one will only further cement the false narrative many execs and front office guys around the NFL believe is the truth about Rosen.

  66. tylawspick6 says:
    May 14, 2019 at 4:22 pm
    Bidwill is a loser as is Keim. Keim got absolutely fleeced by BB in that Chandler Jones deal and they’ve been overpaying Fitz for years now. The Mathieu contract was so bad, they had to cut him, too.

    Just classless.
    =========================================

    LoL!!! In what world did Arizona get fleeced by New England? Arizona gave up a 2nd round pick for an Elite young pass rusher in his prime who went on to become an All-Pro while posting 11, 17 and 13 sacks his first 3 seasons with the team and leads ALL NFL PASS RUSHERS in sacks over the last 3 years. Nothing like lying to yourself to make yourself feel better about your team getting taken behind the woodshed in the Chandler Jones trade.

  67. ricko1112 says:
    May 14, 2019 at 7:14 pm
    Since moving to AZ, the Cardinals have averaged just 6.5 wins per season. In the 31 seasons since they moved, the Cards have won 10 or more games only 4 times and been to the playoffs a mere 5 times. So, other than a couple fluke seasons, the Cards have always sucked. Sorry… BTW, they should have won that SB. They were robbed by the refs.

    ——————

    The Cardinals have always sucked narrative is tired and inaccurate. Since they moved into their new stadium in 2006 they’ve been a better than average NFL team, with 3 division championships, 4 playoff appearances, 2 NFC championship games and 1 Super Bowl loss. Not the Patriots, but better than most.

    ———
    Perhaps you didn’t actually read what was written above… Sure, if you take a small sample you can make a case for most teams. Gee in 2008, the Cardinals went to the SB! Only 1 other team can say that! See how silly that sounds? Since 2006, they still average fewer than 8 wins per year. That’s less than a .500 winning %. That is more testament to the sorry state of the NFCW than the Cards being good.
    =========================

    15yrs isnt a small sample size. Arizona was not a good franchise under Bill Bidwill (current owners father) but they weren’t exactly making any real money either playing out at ASU Stadium. Ever since the new stadium opened 15yrs ago and the younger Bidwill took over the team , they’ve been an above-average franchise having made a Super-Bowl and two NFC Championship games along with numerous playoff runs over the last 10 years. Arizona’s practice fields and facility are also now amongst the best in the league having built a state of the art training facility and have been a 1st class organization ever since the younger Bidwill took over.

  68. El Guapo says:
    May 14, 2019 at 6:52 pm

    Last year’s team was a few play calls away from 6-10, but finished 3-13
    ========================================

    You can just as easily say they were “a few play calls away from” 0-16.

  69. I thought it was interesting above where Daggs, a Bills fan, said he hopes that the Josh Rosen – Josh Allen rivalry will be a revival of the Bills – Dolphins rivalry like it was back in the day with Kelly & Marino.” Even more interesting in that 1983 draft is that all four AFC East teams took QBs in the first round: Bills – Jim Kelly, Dolphins – Dan Marino, Jets – Ken O’Brien and Patriots – Tony Eason. Dolphins, Bills and even the Jets did pretty well, Patriots not so much.

    Now you have 1st round QBs from the same draft in the AFC East again: Rosen to the Dolphins, Allen to the Bills and yes, even Sam Darnold to the Jets. This time the Patriots are left out of the equation, although they did spend a low 4th round pick this year on a possible replacement for Brady, about whom homer site ‘Patriotswire’ writes, “And make no mistake: Stidham is a project.”

    This should be verrry interesting.

  70. hawkkiller says:
    May 15, 2019 at 1:13 am
    ricko1112 says:
    May 14, 2019 at 7:14 pm
    Since moving to AZ, the Cardinals have averaged just 6.5 wins per season. In the 31 seasons since they moved, the Cards have won 10 or more games only 4 times and been to the playoffs a mere 5 times. So, other than a couple fluke seasons, the Cards have always sucked. Sorry… BTW, they should have won that SB. They were robbed by the refs.

    ——————

    The Cardinals have always sucked narrative is tired and inaccurate. Since they moved into their new stadium in 2006 they’ve been a better than average NFL team, with 3 division championships, 4 playoff appearances, 2 NFC championship games and 1 Super Bowl loss. Not the Patriots, but better than most.

    ———
    Perhaps you didn’t actually read what was written above… Sure, if you take a small sample you can make a case for most teams. Gee in 2008, the Cardinals went to the SB! Only 1 other team can say that! See how silly that sounds? Since 2006, they still average fewer than 8 wins per year. That’s less than a .500 winning %. That is more testament to the sorry state of the NFCW than the Cards being good.
    =========================

    15yrs isnt a small sample size. Arizona was not a good franchise under Bill Bidwill (current owners father) but they weren’t exactly making any real money either playing out at ASU Stadium. Ever since the new stadium opened 15yrs ago and the younger Bidwill took over the team , they’ve been an above-average franchise having made a Super-Bowl and two NFC Championship games along with numerous playoff runs over the last 10 years. Arizona’s practice fields and facility are also now amongst the best in the league having built a state of the art training facility and have been a 1st class organization ever since the younger Bidwill took over.
    ———
    Yes, the Cards have had a couple good seasons, but are still (most seasons) playing sub .500 football. They aren’t able to sustain any success which points to luck and weak competition. The Cards are one of the historically incompetent teams. Just like the Jets, Lions, Browns, Bills, Rams, Bengals, and Bucs. They’ve had splashes of success here and there.

  71. hawkkiller says:
    May 15, 2019 at 1:03 am
    tylawspick6 says:
    May 14, 2019 at 4:22 pm
    Bidwill is a loser as is Keim. Keim got absolutely fleeced by BB in that Chandler Jones deal and they’ve been overpaying Fitz for years now. The Mathieu contract was so bad, they had to cut him, too.

    Just classless.
    =========================================

    LoL!!! In what world did Arizona get fleeced by New England? Arizona gave up a 2nd round pick for an Elite young pass rusher in his prime who went on to become an All-Pro while posting 11, 17 and 13 sacks his first 3 seasons with the team and leads ALL NFL PASS RUSHERS in sacks over the last 3 years. Nothing like lying to yourself to make yourself feel better about your team getting taken behind the woodshed in the Chandler Jones trade.
    ————
    Again, you missed the point of the trade. While Jones has lead the Cards to the #1 pick in the draft, the Patriots flipped that pick into Joe Thuney and Malcolm Mitchell. Thuney has started every game of his career and helped NE win 2 SBs. Mitchell played a big part in SB LI. Without them, who knows if NE wins LI and LIII… Thanks to the trade, the Pats won 2 SBs and the Cards became the worst team in the NFL. If you feel that Kyler Murray is better than 2 SBs, well…

  73. Don’t worry Josh, once the season starts you’ll have much bigger things to be butt hurt about, like once again being on the worst team in football…..

  74. Does him no good to comment on that publicly. If I were him would have said “past is the past. Enjoyed my year in Arizona. Looking forward to the opportunity that’s ahead in Miami with Coach Flores and the Dolphins.”

    No need to air anything out.

  75. I suspect Murray to have initial success,then have trouble staying alive and in one piece after Defenses adjust and the hits and knocked down passes add up.. I think Rosen plays and does reasonably well for bad teams for several years….

  76. Josh Rosen got the better deal here and he should just be thankful to be out of Arizona. While the Phins may have had some problems, they are a storied franchise, have had success, and seem to be working with a respected new HC and solid coaching staff, making the right moves to recapture some of their former glory, while the Cards can’t seem to find themselves with both hands, a flashlight, and a map, and are a poster child for dysfunction, and continue to leave a stain on the shield from year-to-year. Despite being the oldest franchise in the league, their successes can be counted on one hand, with good coaches and players (the actual football professionals) getting run off by “the incompetents” of the FO, who possess a combined football IQ of a sack of hair. Long suffering Cards fans have become divided and fed up with the pattern of incompetence and off field issues by Steve Keim, enabled by a spineless owner, continuing the same tired rhetoric, and have begun to abandon their long held season tickets in total disgust. Players and coaches unable to get anywhere in Arizona go on to be successful in other functioning franchises, and the NFL looks the other way while fans are the ones getting fleeced and careers are derailed by the organizational mismanagement.
    Josh Rosen was drafted into a cesspool but managed to stay afloat and survive, earning the respect of his fellow teammates and other players throughout the league, has showed character, maturity and class beyond the field and received a standing ovation by fans on his last night in Arizona. So, good luck Josh Rosen, many of us who are fans of the game, are cheering for you as you turn the page on the extreme challenges of your rookie season in Arizona. You have proven to doubters that you have the toughness both physically and mentally, the intelligence, and the work ethic to emerge on top. With guys like Larry Fitzgerald and other respected players counting you as a friend, you are in a better class than Steve Keim, whose lack of class comes as no surprise to those of us in Phoenix.

  77. It would have been just polite to tell him a little before the draft what they were doing. Look what we are talking about, a team with 2 Head coaches in 2 years. The present one didn’t exactly have a great career in the College ranks.
    Think Rosen will have a much better career in Miami, I hope he does.

  80. I don’t really recall whether the Cardinal’s locker room suggested that Rosen was treated badly in this transaction.Everyone not-in-a-coma knew what was coming. If Rosen’s agent didn’t prepare his client for it, that’s on Rosen. Aside from Rosen’s classy PR ‘goodbye’ message after he was traded, he has always seemed to have an ‘entitled’ attitude that often claims that he deserves much better applause than he gets. He is still that same guy that claimed he was better than the other 3 qbs taken ahead of him in the 2018 draft. Rosen apparently has an insecure psyche that will likely inhibit his play under pressure. That won’t change with a new zip code.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!