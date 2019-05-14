Josh Rosen still waiting to hear from Steve Keim

AP

Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim called Josh Rosen a “pro’s pro” a week before the draft. Rosen can’t say the same for Keim.

The now Dolphins quarterback told Rich Eisen on Tuesday that Keim never called him on draft day or even after the Cardinals traded him. In fact, Rosen said he hasn’t talked to Keim in “months.”

“The only thing that really did kind of frustrate me through this whole process was like I still haven’t heard from my old G.M.,” Rosen said on Eisen’s show, via NFL.com. “I hadn’t talked to him for months before. Still haven’t talked to him after. That was kind of frustrating, but for the most part, I’m just ready to put that whole chapter behind me and keep pushing on and playing football.”

Rosen was kept in the dark by the organization until coach Kliff Kingsbury called just before the Cardinals made Kyler Murray the No. 1 overall choice.

“My agent gave me a call about five minutes before saying, ‘Don’t be surprised if this might happen,'” Rosen said. “I was like, ‘Alright, it is what it is. We’ll see how the cards end up falling. But you know I’m going to compete wherever I am.’ So Kliff gave me an actual call a minute before it happened saying that we’re going to draft Kyler. I mean, I have the most respect for Kliff. I don’t slight anyone for making business decisions they think are best for them and their family, but I appreciated how he acted like a man and was very respectful. He was wishing me the best. He called me even the day after the draft wishing me good luck. And I wished him good luck. I even gave Kyler a call, sent him a text that said good luck; I’m wishing you the best.

“But that’s kind of all you can really ask for in this game. People make decisions for whatever reason. But as long as they are men about it, and they respect someone’s career, then I can appreciate that.”

Rosen, 22, now will battle veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick for the starting job in Miami after one season and 13 starts in Arizona as the 10th overall choice in 2018.

Rosen never mentioned Keim by name during his interview with Eisen.

“Literally [Kingsbury is] like, ‘Hey, so we’re about to draft Kyler. I don’t really know what happens now,'” Rosen said. “And I responded, ‘I don’t really know what happens either.’ But regardless, at least he gave me the courtesy of giving me the call. I love everyone in that building, with the exception of maybe one or two guys there.”