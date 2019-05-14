Kellen Moore sees building Cowboys offense as a collaborative effort

Posted by Josh Alper on May 14, 2019, 11:53 AM EDT
The Cowboys still have quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott and wide receiver Amari Cooper, so the change in offensive coordinators this year shouldn’t make for a radically different look on offense with Kellen Moore calling the plays.

Any changes that do come aren’t likely to be a product of Moore acting totally on his own. Moore said recently that he wants to hear from everyone in the organization, including “some input from the players,” about how to put together an offense that produces at a high level.

“It doesn’t mean you have to go down those roads all the time, but I think it’s important that when a player believes in something and they’re pretty [convinced] on it, usually they find a way to make it work,” Moore said, via the Dallas Morning News. “I think it’s a collaborative effort. It includes everyone. That’s part of this thing. We just got to get on the field together and start doing stuff, and then things evolve and take it where you want to take it at that point.”

Having Cooper from the start of the year should give Moore a leg up over last season and a full return from center Travis Frederick would be another step in the right direction regardless of how many changes are born of that collaborative effort.

  1. I think it’s a great strategy (in moderation obviously). It isn’t all that surprising, though, since Moore is just removed from his playing days and there are older players on the team right now. That he still sees himself on a similar level to the players isn’t all that surprising. But I don’t think it’s a bad thing.

  4. Leadership thinking like this is what made Moore the winningest college quarterback of all time

  6. No better way than using the best input from everyone to improve. Just have to keep one guy deciding how to use that input. If he can separate and use input while staying in charge and not become soft with the players he will do well.

  7. Moore can’t be any worse of an OC than what we’ve had. Give him a chance….

  9. what I’ve noticed is the really fresh and innovative idea’s come from the younger and less known quanities, who’s to say Moore wont be the next in line to bring an uptick in the stale Cowboy offensive philosophy, kudo’s for not hiring the same old same old regurgitated crap that just gets passed around team to team

  10. “We just got to get on the field together and start doing stuff”

    What a great plan! Clear, concise, and innovative! How can the Plowboys lose?

    With an approach like this they’ll probably have the Super Bowl wrapped up before New Years!

    And how many coaches can combine past (got), future (get), and present (start), tenses in one thirteen-word sentence? I’m really impressed!

  11. @tootitan..

    funny how you poke fun at Moore’s coachspeak comment when the guy up in New England with all the hardware wrote the book on it

  12. eagles1960 says:

    3rd place, nfc east. Book it…. 📚
    **************************************************
    yes, i agree the Eagles will finish in 3rd place in the NFC East, good prediction especially with Glass-son Wentz as the quarterback.

