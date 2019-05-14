Kellen Moore sees building Cowboys offense as a collaborative effort

Getty Images

The Cowboys still have quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott and wide receiver Amari Cooper, so the change in offensive coordinators this year shouldn’t make for a radically different look on offense with Kellen Moore calling the plays.

Any changes that do come aren’t likely to be a product of Moore acting totally on his own. Moore said recently that he wants to hear from everyone in the organization, including “some input from the players,” about how to put together an offense that produces at a high level.

“It doesn’t mean you have to go down those roads all the time, but I think it’s important that when a player believes in something and they’re pretty [convinced] on it, usually they find a way to make it work,” Moore said, via the Dallas Morning News. “I think it’s a collaborative effort. It includes everyone. That’s part of this thing. We just got to get on the field together and start doing stuff, and then things evolve and take it where you want to take it at that point.”

Having Cooper from the start of the year should give Moore a leg up over last season and a full return from center Travis Frederick would be another step in the right direction regardless of how many changes are born of that collaborative effort.