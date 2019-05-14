LeRoy Butler takes the (Lambeau) leap at wedding

Getty Images

LeRoy Butler took the leap, historically. So he added literally and figuratively to the mix last weekend.

The former Packers safety — who was the first player to jump into the stands at Lambeau Field after a score in 1993 — recreated that celebration at his wedding Saturday.

Via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, some of the photos show he and his new bride (Genesis Jordan) perched atop the wall with their wedding party.

In a 1993 game against the Raiders, Butler took a toss from Reggie White after a returned it for a touchdown, and spontaneously jumped into the sea of delirious fans. Thus, a tradition was born.

Now, he’s starting a life of new traditions with the same kind of excitement.